Three Rivers spikers swept Sturgis

STURGIS — The Three Rivers varsity volleyball team defeated host Sturgis 25-19, 25-20, 25-19 Thursday in Wolverine Conference action.

The win improves Erik Kore’s Lady Wildcats to 2-0 in the conference and 11-8 overall.

Campbell Haradine and Shelby Krawczak each had 12 kills to lead Three Rivers and Hadley Miller contributed six.

Maya Bidelman paced Three Rivers in passing with 20 assists and Kylee Nash added 17.

Tessa Hawkins led the Three Rivers defense with 47 digs, while Krawczak added 19 and Haradine 17.

Krawczak and Miller each had two blocks and Nash led the team in service aces with two.

Three Rivers travels to Jackson Lumen Christi for a tournament at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.