Three Rivers spikers remain unbeaten in conference play

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity girls volleyball team remained unbeaten in Wolverine Conference play with a 25-14, 25-20, 17-25, 25-16 win at home Thursday over Otsego.

Three Rivers is now 4-0 in the league.

Kali Heivilin had 19 kills and two aces for Three Rivers. Hadley Miller posted 14 kills, three blocks and two aces. Lizzie Bissett registered 20 assists.

Three Rivers lost the junior varsity match 24-26, 23-25.

Rylie Glass had 10 assists. Lydia Jepsen added three kills, two aces and four digs. Gisell Macendo had four kills and two aces. Gabby Charvat posted two kills, three aces and one block.