Three Rivers spikers outlast Plainwell

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity volleyball team defeated Plainwell at home on Seniors and Parents Night 23-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-21, 15-10.

Hadley Miller had 20 digs, 15 kills, four blocks and three aces. Ellana Haifley had 15 digs and nine kills. Kali Heivilin chipped in 32 digs and 13 kills.

Three Rivers won the junior varsity match 25-23, 23-25, 15-12.

Lydia Jepsen had eight kills, six digs and two aces. Macy Ivins posted two aces and nine digs. Rylie Glass had 18 digs and eight assists. Gisell Macedo had three kills, two aces and 12 digs. Zoe McGlothlen contributed two aces and five digs. Hallie Simon had five digs. Gabby Charvat contributed six digs.

Three Rivers won the freshman match 25-6, 25-17.

Payge Ellifritz had five kills and Abby Lemacks chipped in four and Maddie Lockwood had three.

Kylin Griffin and Lemacks added a block each.

Marcellus wins own quad

MARCELLUS — The Marcellus volleyball team defeated Martin and Three Oaks-River Valley in its own home quad meet Thursday.

Marcellus beat Martin 25-16, 25-16 and earned a 25-9, 25-12 win over River Valley.

Emma Holmes had six aces for Marcellus. Savannah Lowery added six kills Rachel Mihills posted 25 assists and 17 digs. Lillian Tone had 18 digs and JoLeigh Small added 30 digs.