Three Rivers sophomore ready to bowl in MHSAA Division 2 finals

CANTON — Three Rivers junior Wyatt Mains heads to the east side of the state to compete in the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Division 2 state bowling championships today.

Mains is scheduled to compete in the Singles Event at the Super Bowl in Canton beginning at 10 a.m.

At regionals, Mains finished the singles event with a three-game series of 1,241 to earn sixth place and qualify.

“I’m excited about state. My goal is to finish in the top 16 and qualify for the two-game bracket playoffs,” Mains said.

Mains’ best single-game score this season is 236 in a Wolverine Conference dual meet against Sturgis.

Mains helped Three Rivers win the Wolverine Conference Tournament and he earned a spot on the All-Conference team for the second year in a row.

Three Rivers also finished first in the overall standings for the Southwest Michigan Bowling League and were second in the final Wolverine Conference standings.

“I’ve been pretty satisfied with my performances this season,” Mains said.

