Three Rivers softball team receives Academic All-State Award

THREE RIVERS — Several players from the Three Rivers varsity softball team have been recognized on the All-Wolverine Conference and the All-District teams.

Freshman pitcher Kylee Nash was named first team All-Conference.

Nash had a batting average of .414 with 46 hits, 50 RBI and scored 25 runs. She led the team in home runs with seven.

“Kylee came in this year with the ambition of making a statement in the conference and for Three Rivers softball. She is a competitor that never gave up on the mound,” said Three Rivers coach Kendra Kutz. “When things weren’t going her way she kept on fighting. She is a great player and has helped turn this program around.”

On the pitcher’s mound, Nash went 16-8 with 181 strikeouts and finished with a 1.79 earned run average.

Junior Halle Carpenter (catcher, ss) was named to the second team, along with freshman Karalyn Eldridge (ss) while sophomore Jessica Barnes was selected honorable mention.

“Karalyn was our lead-off hitter and that’s because she gets on base 80 percent of the time and was a huge asset to the team,” Kutz said.

