Three Rivers soccer tops Coloma

COLOMA — The Three Rivers varsity boys soccer team recorded a 5-2 non-conference victory Thursday night at Coloma.

Freshman forward Elliott Weed continued his stellar play by scoring Three Rivers’ first three goals of the night along with racking up one assist. Anthony Salinas scored twice for the ‘Cats and Keagan Shingledecker added a goal as well.

Brayden Selent recorded eight saves in goal for Three Rivers.

Three Rivers competes in the Otsego Tournament today at 10:15 a.m.