Three Rivers shuts down Sturgis' inside attack

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers boys’ basketball team shut down Sturgis’ inside attack and ran to a 47-35 Wolverine Conference South Division win at the Purple Palace on Senior Recognition Night Friday.

The Wildcats were largely successful shutting down Sturgis’ two-main offensive weapons in the post in senior Matt Polzin (6-foot-5) and junior Brecken Stewart (6-5).

Polzin, the Trojans’ leading scorer on the season, was limited to just 10 points and Stewart managed just three.

Sophomore Zach Chapman added seven points for the Trojans, who made a total of 13 field goals, including three triples, and 6-of-10 free throw attempts.

“We are a team that’s built from the inside out. Three Rivers shut down our inside attack. Tirrell Hausmanis played tremendous post defense on Stewart tonight by holding him to a season-low,” said Sturgis coach Keith Kurowski.

“Even Matt couldn’t seem to get comfortable shooting tonight. They took away our strengths and it really hurt us. We shot a low percentage. After the first quarter things went downhill for us. They punched us in the mouth the final three quarters and just played better on both ends. Rebounding was huge tonight. Coming in we wanted to limit them to one shot. You give a team like them two and three cracks at the basket, it’s going to be a long night. They made us pay.”

Sturgis jumped out to an early 14-6 lead to start the game. But Gavin Charvat’s three-pointer near the end of the period lessened the Cats’ deficit to five, 14-9, entering the second quarter.

“Sturgis did a nice job of making open shots as we missed several ones early,” said Three Rivers coach Brian Burg.

“I talked to the kids at the end of the first quarter that we needed to run out plays against their zone and attack it. We did and outscored them by a huge deficit in that quarter.”

Please see Saturday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.