Three Rivers seniors, other area grapplers ready to contend for titles

DETROIT — A group of 27 young men from the area head to a new venue this weekend to compete in the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Individual State Wrestling Finals.

The finals switch to Ford Field in Detroit after being held for several years at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

Three Rivers, Constantine, Mendon, White Pigeon, Schoolcraft, Marcellus and Colon have all qualified grapplers for this year’s championships.

On Friday, doors open to the public at 10 a.m. The Grand March commences at 11:30 a.m. followed by the National Anthem at 11:45 a.m. Round one of wrestling begins at noon. Round two, which will be the consolation round, starts at 3 p.m. Championship quarterfinals begin at 4:30 p.m. The blood round in the consolation bracket starts at 6 p.m. followed by the championship semifinals at 7:30 p.m.

Starting weight will be at 103 pounds.

On Saturday, the final two rounds in the consolation bracket will run from 9-11 a.m.

Championship finals matches in the winner’s bracket start at 3 p.m.

