Three Rivers runs past Vicksburg

THREE RIVERS — An entirely different Three Rivers boys’ basketball team took the floor against Wolverine Conference South Division rival Vicksburg Saturday night.

After struggling to score one night earlier in a loss at Otsego, Three Rivers was much more effective at the offensive end in a 76-54 win at home over Vicksburg.

Parker Ellifritz, a junior, was the smoothest pouring in 26 points, including eight three-pointers. The Wildcats’ starting point guard finished the night 8-of-12 from the floor, including 8-of-10 (80 percent) from beyond the arc, and 2-of-3 at the foul stripe.

The single-game record for most three pointers in a single-game is held by Aaron Vedmore (2012).

Ironically, Vedmore drained 10 triples en route to a single-game scoring record of 51 points for Three Rivers in a 82-75 overtime win at Vicksburg on Friday, Feb. 24, 2012.

Senior Jalen Heivilin also enjoyed a great night from the floor for the ‘Cats with 15 points, including four triples, to go with five rebounds and six assists.

Senior Bryce Morlan added a double-double for the ‘Cats with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Brendan Brown added eight points, one assist and five rebounds. Gavin Charvat contributed five points, four assists and six rebounds, while Nolan Marks and Ben Wilcox had four points apiece.