Three Rivers runners log personal-bests at Portage Invitaitonal

PORTAGE — The Three Rivers boys and girls cross country teams competed in the prestigious Portage Invitational hosted by Portage Central Saturday at Portage West Middle School.

The meet annually brings together the best teams in all four enrollment divisions from around different areas of the state.

Other area teams competing in Division 3 were Constantine and Centreville, along with Mendon and Marcellus in the Division 4 races.

In the Division 2 boys’ meet, Three Rivers finished 21st out of a total of 48 teams with a score of 576.

Every runner for the Wildcat boys ran a personal-best time for the season.

Brody Fletcher led Three Rivers with a time of 17:38, good for 83rd place.

Also getting involved with the scoring for the ‘Cats were Seth Luegge (101st, 17:50), Javier Kelley-Martinez (111th, 17:55), Jaciel Castro (121st, 18:01) and Alexander Benthin (160th, 18:27).

Also finishing for Three Rivers were Zac Gowan (169th, 18:33) and Kaid Hasse (174th, 18:37).

“It was a perfect day to run and the guys took advantage of the conditions. Everyone ran a career-best time and we hit our team goal of getting our top five to run under 18:30,” said Three Rivers boys’ coach Alex Schmidtendorff.

“As a group we were aggressive throughout the race and continued to move up. The guys did a great job of improving their position and not getting stuck in a bad part of the race. When there is literally hundreds of runners in the race, it is important not to get lost in the crowd. The team keyed off each other throughout the race and this helped pull everyone to an outstanding time.”

In the Division 2 girls’ race, Three Rivers placed 33rd with 874 points.

“Every runner on our team had a personal-best time for the season today. Some of our JV runners stepped up to fill in for some missing runners. Our team place was 33rd but we did beat Wolverine Conference foes South Haven and Edwardsburg,” said Three Rivers girls coach Josh Bell.