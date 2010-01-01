Three Rivers runners earn second-place finishes in St. Joe County Meet

CONSTANTINE – The orange and black jerseys of Sturgis dominated in Tuesday’s St. Joseph County cross country meet as the Trojans took home first-place finishes in both the boys’ and girls’ meets.

Three Rivers ended its season on a strong note with runners-up finishes in both meets.

In the boys’ scoring, Sturgis finished with a score of 30 for first. Three Rivers (53) earned second followed by Constantine third (103), Mendon fourth (114), Colon fifth (120), Centreville sixth (125) and White Pigeon seventh (171).

Sophomore Tremaine Brown from Sturgis was the individual boys’ county champion with a time of 17:46.

Mendon sophomore Charlie Newburry took second in 17:46.1.

Four runners from Three Rivers earned spots in the Top 15 for All-County distinction.

Senior Cole Appoloni led the Wildcats with a third-place time of 18:04. Freshman Seth Luegge was next for the ‘Cats (7th, 18:46) followed by classmates Brody Fletcher (13th, 19:06) and Jaciel Castro (14th, 19:07).

“Tonight was challenging for the team. We set our goals high, win the meet both on the individual and team side. Anytime you fall short of a goal there is disappointment. However, it was important for the team to look at how far they’ve come throughout the season, to even be able to have such lofty goals. It was a year that ended with a very respectable second in the county as a team. Five guys earned a medal and four finished their season with all-county honors,” said Three Rivers boys’ coach Alex Schmidtendorff.

“It was also a very special night for our seniors Cole and Richard. Each have given years of dedication to the program and were great leaders for us throughout the season. They were a big part of the success we had as a team and will be missed.”

The Trojans also placed Kenny Barrera Garcia (4th, 18:13), Noah Franks (5th, 18:20), Carlos Lara Flores (8th, 18:51) and Andrew Baker (12th, 19:01) in the Top 15.

Centreville freshman Thai Pratel finished sixth in 18:42.

Constantine’s Joe Shoup (9th, 18:54) earned a spot on the elite team.

Dakota Ames (10th, 18:59) was the only other Mendon runner to earn All-County.

Colon’s Austin Stoll (11th, 19:00) and Josh West (15th, 19:21) occupied the other two spots.

Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.