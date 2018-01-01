Three Rivers returns home in search of initial points, first victory

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ football team aims to accomplish two tasks tonight before the Wildcats leave Armstrong Field.

J.J. Wagner’s Wildcats are hoping to put their first points on the scoreboard and emerge with its first victory of 2019.

Three Rivers returns home to face Otsego at 7 p.m. in a Wolverine Conference matchup.

In other league games tonight, Paw Paw visits Plainwell, Dowagiac travels to Allegan, Sturgis is in Edwardsburg and Vicksburg goes to South Haven.

Three Rivers looks for its fourth consecutive win over Otsego. The Bulldogs’ last win over the Wildcats was a 38-28 victory in 2015.

Otsego dropped a 30-0 decision to Three Rivers in the 2018 matchup at Bulldog Stadium.

But John Kubiak’s Bulldogs return some key players from a squad that finished the 2018 regular season 5-4 and qualified for the Division 4 playoffs. Otsego dropped a pre-district battle to Holland Christian 53-13 and ended the season 5-5 overall.

In a pre-season coaches poll, Three Rivers was picked to finish fourth and Otsego seventh.

Three Rivers is 0-2 after opening with back-to-back shutout losses to Paw Paw (42-0) and Dowagiac (35-0).

Otego, meanwhile, opened the season with a 39-0 win over South Haven before dropping a 48-0 decision to Edwardsburg last week.

Kubiak begins his 13th season at the Bulldogs’ helm with a 50-62 record.

Otsego returns several key players, including senior quarterback and tight end Owen Watson, along with senior two-way linemen Jacob Slater and Nate Barwegen, fullback and linebacker Mason Ingold and 6-foot-5 wide receiver Jaxsen Callaway, junior quarterback Trae Knight and sophomore tailback Ashton Atwater.