THREE RIVERS — Another early-season showdown in Wolverine Conference boys’ basketball is on tap for Tuesday at the Purple Palace in Three Rivers.

The South Haven Rams (0-2) visits Three Rivers (1-1) for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff. The game will be preceded by the freshman contest at 4:15 p.m. and junior varsity game at 5:45 p.m.

If you can’t make it to the game it will be broadcast live on WRCI-FM (97.1) radio station in Three Rivers.

Three Rivers hopes to avenge its 60-57 loss to South Haven in the 2017 Wolverine Conference championship game at the Purple Palace.

“South Haven is a team that will look to pressure us and force us to turn the ball over. We will need to handle their pressure and make sure to take care of the basketball,” said Three Rivers’ fourth-year head coach Brian Burg. “They are a team that likes to push the ball and score quickly. We need to make sure we execute our offense in the half court as well as on the defensive end. A big key will be for us to contain their guards from attacking the basket.”

South Haven, first in the North Division of the Wolverine Conference last season, finished 15-7, including a loss in the Class B district finals to Benton Harbor in the 2016-17 season.

Third-year South Haven coach Larry Ash returns three of his five starters from last season.

South Haven’s returning starters are guards Caleb Ford, Caskadara Smith and Griffin Rooker. All three played in the league title against the ‘Cats.

Other key players for the Rams include newcomers Ollie Brendly, Zander Russell and Andre Cox.

South Haven isn’t overly big with Brendly being the Rams’ tallest player at 6-2.

The Rams will rely heavily on its quickness to run on teams.

South Haven opened its season last week with a 53-48 loss to Stevensville-Lakeshore followed by a 59-52 setback at home to Sturgis.

Please see Monday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article and the recap of the girls' game.