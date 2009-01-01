Three Rivers remains in No. 4 spot in this week’s AP football poll

THREE RIVERS — As week nine of the season rapidly approaches for prep football teams, a trio of local schools look to maintain their position in the Michigan Association Press rankings or win their final game to sneak into the playoffs.

Three Rivers (7-1) remains the No. 4-ranked team for the second consecutive week in Division 4.

The Wildcats, whose only loss came to Dowagiac 21-7 in week two, prepares for its regular-season finale at Vicksburg in the annual Swinebone Rivalry Game.

Three Rivers, which owns a 21-18 win over Edwardsburg this season, needs a win over Vicksburg to earn a share of its first Wolverine Conference title since 2009.

A win by Three Rivers over Vicksburg would most likely earn J.J. Wagner’s Wildcats a first-round Division 4 playoff game at home.

Edwardsburg is the No. 5-rated team this week in the Division 3 poll. The Eddies will likely fall into the same division as the Wildcats for the postseason.

Schoolcraft, which was listed as an honorable mention in last week’s Division 6 rankings, fell out of the rankings following its 36-14 loss to No. 4-ranked Watervliet last Friday. Terry Haas’ Eagles need a win over Kalamazoo United on Friday to secure a playoff berth.

Mendon remains unbeaten and in the No. 3 spot for a third consecutive week following its 34-24 win at Cassopolis, the No. 7-rated team in Division 7, on Friday.

Bobby Kretschman’s Hornets (8-0) need a win at Marcellus Friday to capture the Southwest 10 Conference title outright.

Climax-Scotts, which has eliminated Mendon the past two seasons from the postseason, is ranked No. 9 in this week’s Division 8 state poll.

