Three Rivers ready to claim long-awaited Wolverine Conference title

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ boys’ basketball team will be out to end years of frustration as they play for a Wolverine Conference championship tonight.

Brian Burg’s Wildcats, champions of the South Division, face North Division champion South Haven at home at 7:15 p.m. in the league title tilt.

Al Heivilin and Sally Fetch-Lovejoy will be inducted in the Three Rivers Athletic Hall of Fame in halftime ceremonies of the varsity game.

The game can be heard live on WRCI-FM (97.1) radio station in Three Rivers. Air time is 7:05 p.m. with Mark Taylor and Scott Karle providing the broadcast.

Three Rivers also faces South Haven in a freshman game at 4:15 p.m. and a jayvee contest at 5:45 p.m.

South Haven will be without five varsity basketball players who have suspended for disciplinary reasons.

Three Rivers defeated South Haven earlier this season 61-54.

“We’re preparing for South Haven’s pressure. This season we’ve done really well against teams that press us and have gotten a lot of layups out of it,” said Three Rivers coach Brian Burg.

