Three Rivers pushes Edwardsburg to the brink

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Lady Cats’ basketball team was at its best with first-place Edwardsburg in town for Monday’s Wolverine Conference South Division makeup game.

From the opening tip off until the final buzzer, Jason Bingaman’s Lady Cats scratched and clawed before succumbing to the Lady Eddies 54-50.

Edwardsburg remains undefeated in the division with a record of 7-0 and improve to 14-2 overall. Three Rivers drops to 3-4 in the South and 6-11 overall.

“We took a very good Edwardsburg team to the final seconds,” said Three Rivers coach Jason Bingaman. “I’m proud of how we competed and made adjustments in the game. Our inability to handle their pressure to start the third quarter allowed them to get back into the game after we controlled the tempo in the first half.

“Even after getting down, we fought back. To beat a team like this we need to be a bit better on little things like close outs, ball fakes and getting to the right spots every possession. We have come a long way and need to practice tomorrow unsatisfied with our result though to get better.”

Three Rivers got 18 points, three assists, one rebound and two steals from junior guard Arionne Fowlkes.

Senior forward Rhyeli Krause finished with 16 points, including 2-of-5 from three-point territory, go with one rebound and two steals. Diamond Carter added seven points, eight boards and three steals. Tessa Hawkins had four points, five assists, six rebounds and one steal.

Hadley Miller contributed two points, four assists, five rebounds and three steals and Cara Smith tossed in two points, one assist and six rebounds.

Three Rivers got a late bucket from Fowlkes to end the first quarter that sliced a deficit to 11-8.

Three Rivers locked up defensively and held Edwardsburg to just four points during the second quarter. The Lady Cats went on to outscore the Lady Eddies 15-4 and grab themselves a 23-15 lead entering halftime.

