Three Rivers Purple tops Constantine to advance

THREE RIVERS — Great defense and explosive bats powered the Three Rivers Purple All-Stars to an 8-4 win over Constantine Monday at F.O.P.’s Riverfront Stadium.

The win in the first-round of the championship bracket of the Michigan District 15 Tournament places Three Rivers in today’s semifinals at 7:15 p.m. against South Portage Gold, a 15-14 winner over Alamo in the other game played Monday.

Schoolcraft lost 5-4 to host Mattawan Blue and Gull Lake #1 whipped Edwardsburg 20-9 in the other two games played Monday.

Mattawan Blue meets Gull Lake #1 in today’s first game at Riverfront at 5:45 p.m.

Semifinal winners advance to Wednesday’s championship game at 7:15 p.m. The losers play in the consolation game at 5:45 p.m. that night.

“We put enough balls in play to get some hits and runs, but our defense is this team’s biggest strength. This is a good group of kids who are real coachable and they play hard,” said Three Rivers manager J.J. Moreland.

