Three Rivers Purple rallies to beat South Portage Gold in slugfest

THREE RIVERS — The word quit doesn’t exist in the vocabulary for the boys on the Three Rivers Purple 7-8 year-old All-Star baseball team.

Tuesday’s Michigan District 15 Tournament game between the host Wildcats and South Portage Gold was a battle throughout the six innings.

South Portage Gold, however, would eventually grab a 12-9 advantage over Three Rivers after its half of the fifth at F.O.P. Riverfront Stadium.

Three Rivers rallied to score five runs to take a two-run, 14-12 lead and hung on for the victory.

South Portage got one runner aboard during its half of the sixth inning, but left him stranded at second base as Three Rivers got the final couple outs and the win.

Three Rivers Purple faces Mattawan in today’s championship game at 7:15 p.m. The consolation game pits South Portage Gold against Gull Lake. Mattawan defeated Gull Lake 6-4 in the other semifinal played Monday.

“Brady Carpenter our shortstop made a great play to get the final out on them to end the game,” said Three Rivers manager J.J. Moreland.

“Last night we had good defense in our win over Constantine. Tonight against South Portage it was our offense that won the game for us. The boys played hard and never quit.”

Brayden Carpenter collected a double and two singles and scored three times for Three Rivers.

Tate Rohrer had three singles and scored twice for the Wildcats. Alex Nowak belted three base hits. Chase Jones collected two singles and scored once. Brayden Hall had a single and scored once. Taejon Taylor scored once and had two base hits. Braylon Faile added two hits and scored twice. Ethan Moreland had two hits and scored once. Tyson Rohrer added a single and one run. Oliver Schmidt had two singles and scored twice. Rylan Corte had an RBI.