Three Rivers prepares for playoff rematch with Paw Paw on Friday night

THREE RIVERS – A healthy Three Rivers football team at playoff time could spell big danger for the Paw Paw Redskins.

Paw Paw (7-2) visits Three Rivers (8-1) for a Division 4, Region 2, District 2 semifinal game at 7 p.m. Friday.

The winner advances to the district finals Friday, Nov. 2 against the survivor of the other first-round game between Plainwell (6-3) and No. 1-ranked Edwardsburg (9-0).

The district draw turned out how J. J. Wagner and his Three Rivers coaching staff figured it would.

A total of five Wolverine Conference teams, the other one being Otsego, ended up qualifying for the postseason.

“We went ahead and exchanged game film with Paw Paw Sunday afternoon. There really wasn’t any other way for this district to be drawn up. It was just a matter of whether it would be Plainwell or Otsego being sent northward to compete in District 1,” Wagner said when asked about the playoff draw on Selection Sunday Fox Sports Detroit TV show.

Otsego (5-4) fell into District 1 and faces perennial state powerhouse Holland Christian (6-3). The other game in that district has Wyoming Godwin Heights (6-3) visiting Grand Rapids South Christian (5-4). Both of those games will also be played Friday at 7 p.m.

Paw Paw dropped a 26-0 decision at Three Rivers in the fifth week of the Wolverine Conference season.

In that game, Three Rivers outgained Paw Paw 251-127 in total yardage, including a 202-1 edge in passing yardage.

Both teams were fighting injuries at that point of the season to key players at certain skilled positions.

Senior Jalen Heivilin, Three Rivers’ 6-foot-1, 180-pound two-year starting quarterback, returned that night to action after missing two and a half games because of a pulled groin.

Three Rivers was also without its two starting linebackers in seniors Josh Draper and Traven Van Oss because of injuries as well. Both are back now and 100 percent healthy.

Heivilin proceeded to shred Paw Paw’s defense by completing 16-of-24 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Three Rivers’ signal caller has completed 90-of-148 passing attempts for 1,221 yards and 15 touchdowns with seven interceptions this season.

Heivilin has a talented receiving corps in seniors Bryce Morlan, Gavin Charvat, Nolan Mark and Matt Lard, along with juniors Scott Schrader and Parker Ellifritz.

The 6-foot-2, 186-pound Morlan has 30 receptions for 347 yards and nine touchdowns. Charvat has 27 catches for 331 yards and two scores. Haifley has 13 catches for 302 yards (23.2 yards per catch) and four TDs. Schrader has 12 grabs for 159 yards and one TD. Mark has eight catches for 112 yards and one TD.

Three Rivers can run the ball when it needs too as well. Senior tailback Garrett McDonald has 386 yards rushing on 72 carries and six TDs. Ellifritz has 235 yards on 68 rushes and six TDs. Khybren Street and Mark both have over 100 yards rushing on the year.

Three River has outscored its opponents 325-79 this season and averages 273.2 yards of total offense, while giving up 146.6 to its opponent.

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.