Three Rivers posts win in tennis

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ tennis team earned a 6-1 non-conference win at home Tuesday over Coloma.

Coloma’s only win in the match came at No. 1 singles where Luis Sanchez defeated Tyler Seifert of Three Rivers 6-2, 6-1.

But Three Rivers would win the next six flights that were played in the match.

At No. 2 singles, Jacob Turner of Three Rivers topped Shane Champion 6-1, 6-1. At No. 3, Calvin Trammell of Three Rivers was victorious over Alexia Saucedo 6-0, 6-0. At No. 4, Tim Lingk of Three Rivers defeated Blake Cartwright 6-0, 6-1.

At No. 1 doubles, Dhruvil Patel and Colby Hartzell of Three Rivers topped Cassidy Dryer and Mark Newton 6-2, 6-1.

At No. 2 doubles, Lars Lund and Lennard Wrigge of Three Rivers defeated Nicole Swisher and Emma Watson 6-0, 6-4.

At No. 3 doubles, Dan Waltz and David Green from Three Rivers were 3-6, 6-4, 10-7 winners over Grace Gagliardo and Shawn Dryer.

Neither team had a fourth doubles team.