Three Rivers overcomes jitters to beat Plainwell on Senior Night

THREE RIVERS — After a slow start Three Rivers’ varsity volleyball team rallied from a set down to sweep the next three games and defeat visiting Plainwell 18-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-12 Tuesday on Senior Night.

The win improves Erik Kore’s Lady Cats to 5-4 in the Wolverine Conference entering Saturday’s league tournament at Vicksburg.

Seniors Campbell Haradine (outside hitter), Gigi Gioiosa (middle hitter/blocker), Tessa Hawkins (libero) and Maya Bidelman (setter) were recognized for their commitment and contributions to the volleyball program during their careers along with their parents.

Three Rivers seemed to still be caught up in the hoopla and celebration of Senior Night as it got off to a sluggish start in the opening game.

The Lady Cats trailed by an average of three points until the Trojans built a five-point lead late in the game and closed it out on the serve of Karin Johnson.

“Basically when it’s Senior Night our players come out nervous and are thinking about too many other things going on around them. Once we overcame that we were fine,” Kore said.

Haradine, who 11 kills and 17 service points on the night, helped her team get out to a quick 7-0 lead in game two off her serve.

“We came back and played our brand of volleyball those last three games which is playing defense, passing the ball, and getting up on our heels,” Kore said.

“Campbell helped us at the service line tonight. She is a real consistent server.”

Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.