Three Rivers outlasts Otsego in double overtime

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers outlasted visiting Otsego 70-67 at the Purple Palace in cross-divisional boys’ basketball thriller that went into double overtime before a winner was decided.

“What a game!” said Three Rivers coach Brian Burg. “Each team had their opportunities to finish the game. We finally made our free throws down the stretch to close out the game. Our kids showed a lot of heart as well as desire to win this game.”

Three Rivers improves to 9-3 overall and is 4-0 in the South Division of the Wolverine Conference.

Three Rivers built itself a 20-13 advantage after the first quarter.

Carson Charvat scored seven of his 14 points for the game in that opening period. Tirrell Hausmanis drained a critical three-pointer and Eric Johnson came off the bench and had two key putbacks as well.

Otsego’s Zak Lucas knocked down a deuce to open the Bulldogs’ scoring in the second stanza.

Sophomore guard Jalen Heivilin drained a three-pointer to put Three Rivers up by eight, 23-15.

Back-to-back baskets inside by the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Hausmanis and another putback by Johnson stretched the Cats’ lead to 14, 29-15.

After a triple from Otsego’s Carter Harmon, Three Rivers stretched its advantage to 31-18 on Hausmanis’ short jumper in the lane.

Otsego made a quick run, however, near the end of the half to pull within eight, 35-27 entering the locker room at halftime.

Three Rivers was clinging tight to a 45-43 lead after three quarters had expired. Otsego then outscored its hosts 12-10 during the fourth quarter to knot the score at 55-55 by the end of regulation.

The two teams were deadlocked again at 61-61 at the end of the first overtime.

Three Rivers then outscored Otsego 9-6 in the second overtime to prevail.

Hausmanis was a man among boys on the floor for Three Rivers with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Carson Charvat added six rebounds for the Cats. Heivilin added 10 points and two rebounds. Sam Hawkins had nine points, nine rebounds and five assists. Gavin Charvat finished with eight points and seven boards.

Johnson ended the night with eight points and nine rebounds.

Otsego was led in scoring by Tyler Rayman with 22 and Billy Woodhams added 19 points.

