Three Rivers outlasts Constantine for second straight win

THREE RIVERS — Separated by only a few miles of farmland and highway Three Rivers hosted Constantine Tuesday in a non-league backyard boys’ basketball battle.

Fans from both communities were treated to a back-and-forth battle with Three Rivers coming out on top 68-63 as both teams tuned up for the start of the postseason next week.

The win improves Three Rivers to 8-11 overall with its second straight win. Constantine, meanwhile, falls to 10-9.

The two schools didn’t play like a pair of squads that finished among the middle of the pack in their respective conferences.

Leading by just one point coming out of halftime, Three Rivers outscored Constantine 18-12 in the third quarter. The ‘Cats were able to open themselves up a 10-point lead, 56-46 late in the third period on a putback by junior Brendan Brown. Seth Wright’s three pointer lessened Constantine’s deficit to seven, 56-49 entering the fourth quarter.

A 3-pointer from senior Jensin Blyly and pair of buckets inside from Hausmanis and Heivilin gave Three Rivers a 10-point, 63-53 lead midway through the final stanza.



