Three Rivers outguns Gull Lake

THREE RIVERS — If you’re a high school basketball fan and like to see a lot of scoring then the Purple Palace was the place to be Monday evening.

Three Rivers hooked up with visiting Gull Lake in a non-conference shootout and emerged with an eventual 81-67 win over the Blue Devils.

“Our scouting report coming in on Gull Lake showed that their big guy Collin Collard liked to shoot three pointers,” said Three Rivers coach Brian Burg.

In fact the Blue Devils 6-foot-6 senior center made 7-of-7 from behind the three-point arc in the opening half.

Collard, who ended the night with 27 points, made five triples in the first quarter to help Gull Lake to a 22-18 lead.