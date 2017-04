Three Rivers netters suffer losses

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ tennis team dropped an 8-0 Wolverine Conference decision at home to Sturgis Wednesday.

At No. 1 singles, Erin Taylor of Three Rivers fell to Katie Horn 3-6, 5-7. At No. 2, Sidnee Arney from Three Rivers lost to Sarah Hackman 3-6, 2-6. At No. 3, Abby Springer of Three Rivers was defeated by Krista Hart 0-6, 0-6. At No. 4, Megan Jacobs of Three Rivers suffered a 0-6, 0-6 setback to Lilly Rehm.

At No. 1 doubles, Mary Miller and Brianna Kupiec of Three Rivers lost to Courtney O’Brien and Sara Stemen 0-6, 1-6.

At No. 2 doubles, Amy Abel and Olivia Guy of Three Rivers fell to Hope Eichorn and Madeline Harker 2-6, 0-6.

At No. 3 doubles, Anna Dong and Lucy Dong from Three Rivers were on the short end of a 3-6, 4-6 decision against Janeht Carrasco and Amelia Earl.

At No. 4 doubles, Three Rivers’ Kayla Crippin and Mykala Dunson were defeated by Zoe Xoquelet and Gina Cave 3-6, 4-6.

