Three Rivers netters end season

ALLEGAN — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ tennis team ended its season Friday in the Division 3 regional tournament held in Allegan.

At No. 1 singles, Erin Taylor of Three Rivers lost in the semi-final round to No. 2 seeded Josephine Hosner of Vicksburg 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

At No. 2 singles, Sidnee Arney of Three Rivers lost in the second round to No. 3 seeded Hope Kline from Paw Paw 3-6, 2-6.

At No. 3 singles, Abby Springer of Three Rivers lost on the second round to No. 3 seeded Annika Smith of Edwardsburg 0-6, 0-6.

At No. 2 singles, Megan Jacobs of Three Rivers fell in the second round to No. 3 seeded Kelsie Innus from Paw Paw 3-6, 2-6.

At No. 1 doubles, Three Rivers’ Mary Miller and Brianna Kupiec lost to No. 4 seeded Abby Pula and Anna Watson from Otsego 0-6, 1-6 in the second round.

At No. 2 doubles, Olivia Guy and Amy Abel of Three Rivers lost in the first round to Dowagiac’s Mackenzie Brooks and Hailee Green 0-6, 2-6.

At No. 3 doubles, Anna Dong and Lucy Dong of Three Rivers lost in the second round to No. 2 seeded Ella Merrill and Grace VanOverhberghe from Edwardsburg 0-6, 0-6.

Taylor, Springer and Lucy Dong and Anna Dong were the only flights to win matches in the tournament.

“We drew several first-round byes that led us right into top-seeded players, which didn’t work out for us,” said Three Rivers coach Scott Turner.

“Erin almost pulled out an upset of the No. 2 seed. If she could have won that match it would have qualified her for the state tournament. She did play a very good match that was interrupted twice at Otsego (rain), and then moved to Allegan, indoors to finish.”