Three Rivers Minor All-Star baseball team belts Vicksburg

EDWARDSBURG — With its backs against the wall, the Three

Rivers Minor All-Star baseball team kept its Michigan District 15

Tournament title hopes alive with a 16-4 win Thursday night over

Vicksburg in Edwardsburg.

Mike Ellifritz’s Wildcats, now 1-1 in the double-elimination

tournament, advance to face the winner of Monday’s game

between host Edwardsburg and Schoolcraft on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at

Faulk Field in Schoolcraft.

“The boys had no errors. It was a complete and 100 percent

improvement from Tuesday’s double-digit error night,” Ellifritz

said.

“They kids worked extra hard and long at Wednesday’s practice.

It was a complete team win tonight. I am real proud of the attitudes

and team effort.”

Drew O’Hara pitched a great game for Three Rivers for the win.

O’Hara threw 76 pitches and struck out eight of the 18 batters he

faced while giving up five hits and four runs.

Lincoln Burkey collected a save for Three Rivers with one

strikeout.

Joe Hensley went 4-for-4 at the plate and scored three runs.

Hensley set the tone for the ‘Cats at the plate by leading off the

game with a double and he had two RBI on the night.

O’Hara supported his own cause with a hit, two RBI and a

sacrifice fly. Braden Carpenter went 2-for-2, including a pair of

walks, with four RBI and also had an inside-the-park home run.

Chase Jones blasted out a pair of doubles for Three Rivers. Carter

Langston had a double and two RBI. Jonah Wasy had an RBI

single.

Three Rivers finished the game with a total of 10 hits, eight

walks, and had five doubles as a team.