Three Rivers, Mendon grid squads finish among Top 10 in final AP Poll

THREE RIVERS — Two area high school football teams find themselves nestled among the Top 10 ranked teams in the state in the final Michigan Associated Press state rankings.

Three Rivers (7-2) finished tied for the No. 8 spot with Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (7-2) in the final rankings.

J.J. Wagner’s Wildcats were ranked as high as No. 4 the past two weeks before suffering a 30-20 loss in its final regular season and Wolverine Conference game to Vicksburg.

Three Rivers, which finished in a tie for second place in the league standings with the Bulldogs, turns around and hosts Vicksburg on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Armstrong Field in a Division 4 pre-district playoff game.

Plainwell, a team Three Rivers beat 35-15 in its season opener, received honorable mention in the final AP poll. The Trojans (7-2) will visit No. 5-rated Grand Rapids South Christian (7-2) in a playoff game Friday.

Edwardsburg, which had its 34-game Wolverine Conference win streak broken three weeks ago with a 21-18 loss at Three Rivers, is ranked No. 6 in the final Division 3 state ratings.

Dowagiac, a team that beat Three Rivers 21-7 in the second week of the season, was unranked, but also made the playoffs after finishing the season 6-3. The Chieftains (6-3) visit Kalamazoo United (7-2) for a Division 5, Region 3, District 1 pre-district playoff game Friday.

Kalamazoo United earned its seventh win on Friday after Heath Baldwin kicked a 38-yard field goal with 0:03 left on the game clock to beat Schoolcraft.

Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.