Three Rivers looks to snap skid in rivalry game with Vicksburg tonight

THREE RIVERS — For the second time this week, the Three Rivers boys’ basketball team hosts one of its biggest rivals at the Purple Palace.

After dropping a heartbreaking 64-61 overtime game at home on Tuesday to Sturgis, Three Rivers prepares for Wolverine Conference South Division rival Vicksburg tonight.

Tip-off time for the varsity game is 7:15 p.m. That game is preceded by a freshman contest at 4:15 p.m., followed by the JV game at 5:45 p.m.

Three Rivers brings an overall record of 6-11 into tonight’s matchup, including a 1-6 mark for fifth place in the South. Vicksburg, meanwhile, is 2-5 in the division and 5-13 overall.

Three Rivers is out to snap a five-game losing streak. The ‘Cats’ last win came at home over South Haven on Monday, Jan. 29.

These two teams met earlier this season in Vicksburg with the Bulldogs earning a surprising 69-58 win over the Wildcats.

In that game, Vicksburg jumped out to a 20-17 first-quarter lead on Three Rivers and enjoyed a 37-26 halftime advantage. Vicksburg carried a 51-47 lead into the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs held on by outscoring the ‘Cats by seven, 18-11, in the final period.

Three Rivers shot just 38 percent from the field, including 19 percent behind the three-point arc in that game, and 42 percent from the free-throw line.

In comparison, Vicksburg shot 43.6 percent from the floor, including 29 percent behind the three-point stripe, and 57 percent at the foul line.



Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.