Three Rivers looks to send Senior class out with a win at Allegan

ALLEGAN — Three Rivers would like to send the seniors on its football team out on a good note with a road win at Allegan tonight.

Kick-off time for the Wolverine Conference game is 5 p.m.

Both teams field a fairly young and inexperienced squad and enter the contest with identical 2-6 records this season.

Three Rivers’ lone two victories this season both came on the road over Sturgis (21-6) and South Haven (28-6).

After stumbling in its final attempt to get a win on its home field last week, the Wildcat seniors would like to finish their careers off with a win on the Tigers’ home turf.

Allegan’s only two victories this season, ironically both came at home over South Haven (12-8) and Sturgis (34-20).

The Tigers, who were picked in a pre-season coaches poll to finish eighth, have been outscored 314-104 this season.

But Allegan would like nothing better than to upset Three Rivers and finish 3-6 after a 2-7 showing in 2018.

