Three Rivers looks for second straight win; Lady Cats out to rebound

SOUTH HAVEN — The Three Rivers boys’ basketball team faces an important test tonight against South Haven.

Brian Burg’s Wildcats, 1-2 overall, 0-1 in the Wolverine Conference South Division and 1-1 for all league contests, visit L.C. Mohr High School in South Haven to face the Rams.

South Haven has won two straight after getting blown out in its season opener 60-31 by Stevensville-Lakeshore. The Rams, who are 2-1 overall, 1-1 for all league games and 1-0 in the North Division, are coming off a 41-36 win at Sturgis on Friday and defeated Plainwell 56-55 last week.