Home / Home

Three Rivers looks for second straight win; Lady Cats out to rebound

By: 
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

SOUTH HAVEN — The Three Rivers boys’ basketball team faces an important test tonight against South Haven.
Brian Burg’s Wildcats, 1-2 overall, 0-1 in the Wolverine Conference South Division and 1-1 for all league contests, visit L.C. Mohr High School in South Haven to face the Rams.
South Haven has won two straight after getting blown out in its season opener 60-31 by Stevensville-Lakeshore. The Rams, who are 2-1 overall, 1-1 for all league games and 1-0 in the North Division, are coming off a 41-36 win at Sturgis on Friday and defeated Plainwell 56-55 last week.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here