Three Rivers looks to continue momentum tonight against Paw Paw

THREE RIVERS — Another Wolverine Conference non-divisional basketball matchup awaits Three Rivers tonight before the Wildcats step back into South Divisional play on Friday.

Three Rivers hosts North Division member Paw Paw in a boys’ tripleheader today. The freshman game tips off at 4:15 p.m. followed by the junior varsity tilt at 5:45 p.m. and the varsity teams lock horns around 7:15 p.m.

Meanwhile, all three girls teams from Three Rivers be in Paw Paw with the same time schedule slated for each level.