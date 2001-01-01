Three Rivers looks to continue dominance against Sturgis

STURGIS — With five losses between them, conference titles and playoff hopes for St. Joseph County football rivals Three Rivers and Sturgis are slim.

But there is still plenty of incentive in today’s 5 p.m. Wolverine Conference battle between the Trojans (1-2) and the Wildcats (0-3).

The game, originally scheduled for 7 p.m., was moved up two hours earlier because of the recent cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis, a virus carries by mosquitoes.

In other conference matchups, Dowagiac entertains Paw Paw, Allegan visits Otsego, Plainwell goes to South Haven and Vicksburg hosts Edwardsburg.

Three Rivers has dominated Sturgis in the series since 2014 when the Trojans officially became a member of the Wolverine Conference.

The two schools did not meet in football from 2001-2013. The overall series between the two schools dating back to 1950 is tied at 24-24 according to the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Historical Site.

Three Rivers looks to hang onto its county bragging rights after beating Sturgis 40-0 in last year’s game.

“We’ve tried to explain to the kids the meaning of the St. Joseph County rivalry between us and Sturgis,” said Three Rivers head coach J.J. Wagner.

“The kids understand that to be able to go out on the field and beat Sturgis or anyone else, we can’t have six turnovers.”

Three Rivers committed six turnovers in last week’s 21-14 loss at home to Otsego, including four in the first quarter. Three Rivers lost to Paw Paw 42-0 in week one and fell in week two at Dowagiac 35-0.