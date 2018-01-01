Three Rivers linksters finish second at South Haven Jamboree

SOUTH HAVEN — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ golf team earned second Wednesday at the South Haven Jamboree hosted by South Haven at Hawkshead.

Three Rivers shot a 170, trailing only Edwardsburg (160) on Wednesday. Plainwell (176) finished third, South Haven (183) fourth, Dowagiac (186) fifth, Vicksburg (193) sixth, Allegan (196) seventh, Paw Paw (199) eighth, Sturgis (213) ninth and Otsego (225) 10th.

Calvin Trammell shot a 41 to pace Three Rivers, followed by Parker Jackson (42), Jett Haifley (43), and Hunter Stewart (44) with Jacob Turner (45) rounding out the scoring for the ‘Cats.

Three Rivers will compete in the Gull Lake Invitational (Bedford Valley) on Thursday.