Three Rivers' Krause signs with Concordia

THREE RIVERS — From the minute she stepped onto the Concordia University campus for her visit, Three Rivers High School senior basketball standout Rhylie Krause felt connected.

“I liked Concordia because it’s small, my future teammates are friendly, they have an excellent five-year sports therapy master’s program and I love their coaching style,” Krause said.

Krause will also live in close proximity, two miles, of her older brother Payton Krause, who will be a junior at the University of Michigan.

Krause made her college choice official Thursday morning, when she signed a national letter of intent with the NAIA school.

The Cardinals, who are members of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference, finished 18-13 overall, including a league record of 11-11 last season under Thad Sankey.

“Rhylie fits into our scheme at Concordia in terms of what we want out of our guard play. Our perimeter players make our program go offensively and defensively. She did some of that for her high school team at Three Rivers. But our number one priority is to recruit great people. Rhylie definitely fits the character and personality of the kind of student-athletes we like to recruit,” Sankey said.

Krause comes into the Concordia program as a shooting guard.

“My responsibility will be to help improve their game outside on the perimeter and three-point territory,” Krause said.

Please see Saturday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.