Three Rivers Knights of Columbus to host free throw competition Sunday

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Knights of Columbus will host a free throw contest on Sunday, Jan. 19.

All boys and girls, ages 9-14, are welcome to participate. There is no cost for participation.

Registration starts at noon and the competition will follow immediately after registration has concluded.

The competition will take place at the Immaculate Conception MultiPurpose Building located at 601 S Douglas Ave, Three Rivers, MI 49093.

Winners at each level will advance on to the next round. Details of the next round will be provided at the competition.