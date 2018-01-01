Three Rivers keeps unbeaten streak in league intact at 8-0

PLAINWELL — The good times keep rolling for the Three Rivers varsity softball team, which remained unbeaten in Wolverine Conference play at 8-0 following its doubleheader sweep at Plainwell Friday 16-1 and 14-0.

The two wins improve Three Rivers to 8-0 in the league and 15-2 overall.

“These girls never cease to amaze me. We are on a seven-game winning streak and they just keeping raising the level of play. I am so proud of this group,” said Three Rivers’ head coach Kendra Kutz.

Kylee Nash struck out 10 and allowed just two hits to notch the win in game one for Three Rivers.

Nash also belted four hits, drove in two runs, and scored twice herself to help her own cause.

Amy Jo Tavernier, Erin Brady, and Tessa Hawkins all had three hits each for the Lady Cats.

Emma Thatcher, Karalyn Eldridge, Shantel Blyly, Jessica Barnes and Kali Heivilin all added one base hit.

Nash and Blyly both had a triple. Tavernier hit a home run and two doubles. Two of Nash’s hits were doubles and Hawkins had one extra-base hit.

Tavernier and Thatcher each drove in three runs.

Barnes struck out five and picked up the win in relief of Nash in game two.

Barnes and Nash combined to no-hit Plainwell.

Barnes added a home run in game two for Three Rivers. Heivilin belted a triple, while Brady had a pair of doubles and Halle Carpenter had one double.

Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.