Three Rivers JV volleyball team wins Comstock Invite

COMSTOCK — The Three Rivers junior varsity volleyball team won the Comstock Invitational on Saturday.

Three Rivers defeated Battle Creek Harper Creek in the championship 25-17, 26-24 following a 25-23, 25-14 victory in the semifinals over Otsego.

Included are statistics from Saturday’s tournament and from Friday’s Vicksburg Round-Robin Invitational.

Lydia Jepsen had 24 aces and 33 kills for Three Rivers. Gisell Macendo added 19 aces and 35 kills. Gabby Charvat totaled eight aces, 17 kills, 10 blocks and four digs. Rylie Glass had 11 aces and 72 assists. Jenna Ellis finished with 12 aces. Abbie Thompson contributed 15 kills. Caleigh Barth tossed in eight kills and six blocks. Macy Ivins ended up with two aces and six digs.