Three Rivers JV spikers win, freshmen lose to Sturgis

STURGIS — The Three Rivers junior varsity volleyball team defeated host Sturgis Thursday 17-25, 27-26, 15-7.

Lizzie Bissett went 8-for-8 from the service line for Three Rivers and added 15 assists. Maddy Borst finished 7-for-7 serving and added seven kills and five blocks for the Lady Cats, now 7-11 overall. Alivia Knapp went 6-for-6 serving and had five kills. Tori Brown went 11-for-11 serving with one ace.

Three Rivers coach Jill Sangalli-Bissett singled out Megan Tadajewski for her defense in serve receive.

The Three Rivers freshmen volleyball team dropped a 25-22, 20-25, 14-16 decision to Sturgis.

Shantel Blyly and Zoe Swartz led the team by serving up multiple aces. Maddie Fisher, Brooklyn Furlong, Brooke Mercer, Alaina Todd, Carli Lehman all added several kills. Alaina Todd added a block and Megan Melville and Paige Middleton added great defense with multiple digs according to Three Rivers coach Don Zabonick.