Three Rivers JV softball goes 1-3

MENDON — The Three Rivers junior varsity softball team split a doubleheader Thursday at Mendon.

The Lady Cats lost the first game 11-3 before winning the nightcap 11-10.

Lizzie Bissett had two hits with three stolen bases for Three Rivers. Emily Bass and Hayley Haney added one hit each.

Three Rivers trailed Mendon 10-8 going into the final inning before rallying for the win.

Maddie Pobanz came in to pinch hit for the Lady Cats and led off with a walk. Bissett and Bass both reached safely to load the bases. Kymera Brunner smacked a three-run double to win the game for Three Rivers.

Three Rivers lost both games of a doubleheader Tuesday at home against Otsego 9-6 and 11-9.

Bissett had three singles, a walk, two stolen bases and scored three runs. Bass added a single, a walk, two stolen bases and scored twice.

Bissett, Bass, Brunner and Maddy Knoll all had base hits for Three Rivers in the second game.