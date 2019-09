THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers junior varsity girls’ golf team finished second in a Wolverine Conference Tri-Meet at Sauganash Golf Club on Tuesday.

Vicksburg finished first with a score of 239. Three Rivers carded a 271 and South Haven was third with a 308.

Abbi Miller of Three Rivers was medalist on the day with a score of 50.

Other Three Rivers scores included Laynie Zabonick (63), Maxine Levandoski (67) and Sophia Bell (91).