Three Rivers JV gridders blank Otsego; Wildcat freshmen lose

OTSEGO — The Three Rivers junior varsity football team earned a 29-0 Wolverine Conference win at Otsego Thursday.

Three Rivers, now 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the league, led Otsego 19-0 at halftime.

Gavin Beuter threw touchdown passes of 26 yards to Garron Gahan, 25 yards to Chase Evans and also scored himself on a one-yard run.

Addison Abnet added a 24-yard scoring run for the Wildcats.

Noah Humbert kicked two PATs along with a 39-yard field goal for the Wildcats.

Three Rivers lost the freshman game at home Thursday to Lawton 41-6.

R’won Williamson scored the lone touchdown for the Wildcats.