Three Rivers JV baseball pulls off two come-from-behind victories

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers junior varsity baseball team earned a doubleheader sweep at home over Marshall Tuesday 11-8 and 3-2.

At one point this season, Three Rivers’ overall record stood at 8-9. Chad Coney’s Wildcats went on to win 13 of its last 14 games and finished the season with a 21-10 overall record.

“Winning 21 games at the JV level is a large accomplishment and these boys deserve all the credit,” Coney said.

Three Rivers had eight hits in the opener.

Devon Gidley had two singles and drove in two runs for Three Rivers. Carter Minger added a single, double with two RBIs, Colby Hasse had a single and three RBI and Dylan Kennedy drove in a run with a base hit. Mitchell Coney and Richard Scare both added singles. Hunter Kimble had one RBI.

Three Rivers had seven stolen bases. Scare and Gidley had two each, while Parker Ellifritz, Minger and Kennedy all had one stolen base each.

Colby Hasse pitched the first two innings facing 18 batters, gave up three hits, four walks with three strikeouts. Hasse was relieved by Scare who tossed the final three frames facing 12 batters, giving up one hit, one walk with one strikeout.

