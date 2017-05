The 2017 Three Rivers junior varsity baseball team, pictured in the front row left to right are, Robbie Chobot, Parker Bidelman, Dylan Kennedy, Richard Scare, Andrew Rodaks, Austin Schrader, Carter Minger; back row, Assistant Coach Mike Ellifritz, Mitchell Coney, Colby Hasse, Bryce Morlan, Devon Gidley, Parker Ellifritz, Luka Wagner, Hunter Kimble, Head Coach Chad Coney.

Commercial-News/Scott Hassinger