Three Rivers hoopsters eager to get back onto the court

THREE RIVERS — After two plus weeks off for the holidays, area high school boys’ and girls’ basketball teams resume action tonight with a full slate of games

It’s a critical week as schools dive deep into conference play while trying to build momentum for the rest of the season and upcoming state tournament.

Nobody has a more challenging task ahead of them than the Three Rivers Lady Cats who travel to Allegan tonight for a 7 p.m. tip-off. The JV game begins at 5:30 p.m.

The girls game will be broadcast live on WRCI (97.1 FM) radio station with Mark Taylor and Scott Karle providing the broadcast with airtime at 6:50 p.m.

Three Rivers hosts Allegan in a boys’ tripleheader. The freshmen tip off at 4:15 p.m. followed by the junior varsity at 5:45 p.m., and the varsity contest at 7:15 p.m.

