Three Rivers hangs on for clutch win over Dowagiac

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers eliminated its second-half turnovers and maintained its composure down the stretch to earn a critical 64-58 Wolverine Conference boys’ basketball win at the Purple Palace Friday over Dowagiac.

The win is the third consecutive victory for Three Rivers, now 6-2 overall and 2-0 in the South Division of the Wolverine Conference. Dowagiac falls to 0-4 in divisional play and 2-7 overall.

After committing 14 turnovers during the first half, Three Rivers coach Brian Burg preached to his team at halftime about taking better care of the basketball.

The Wildcats must have taken Burg’s words to heart. Three Rivers cut its miscues to nine in the final half.

The majority of the game was a see-saw battle.

Three Rivers led Dowagiac by three, 17-14, after the opening eight minutes.

The Cats enjoyed their largest lead, 26-19, late in the second quarter after reserve center Max Chapman muscled his way inside the paint for two points.

Deimetrius Lanier’s mid-range jumper near the end of the period put Dowagiac on top of Three Rivers 32-30 at halftime.

“At halftime we talked about cutting our turnovers in half and we did that the final half,” Burg said. “They made some shots to start the third quarter and we called timeout. I could see in the huddle that our kids were ready to get things going and we did a great job of handling the ball and eating up clock down the stretch.”

The Chieftains started the second half with a 6-0 run to grab a momentary eight-point lead, 38-30.

But Three Rivers showed patience and worked the ball down the floor and around the perimeter for good shots.

A three-pointer from sophomore guard Jalen Heivilin off a steal by Eric Johnson lessened Three Rivers’ deficit to three, 38-35. The Cats chipped away and cut the margin to one, 38-37, on two Johnson free throws with 2:47 left in the third quarter.

Dowagiac’s Shaquan Stanback drained two foul shots to put the Chieftains up by three, 40-37.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Sam Hawkins drained a three-pointer for the Cats to knot the score at 40-40.

