Three Rivers grows up in high-scoring loss to Vicksburg

THREE RIVERS — Several minutes following its 49-42 Homecoming loss in the Swinebone rivalry game with Vicksburg, Three Rivers’ football team was a bit disheartened by the setback, but certainly encouraged by its effort Saturday at Armstrong Field.

The game had been rescheduled from Friday due to inclement weather.

Even after trailing Vicksburg 35-14 with 1:22 remaining in the third quarter, Three Rivers, now 1-4, kept fighting and still had a chance to win the game with 1:26 left in the fourth quarter.

Senior quarterback Devon Gidley, who had his best game of his career under center, guided Three Rivers on a 67-yard scoring drive that culminated with him lofting a 17-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Carter Minger with 1:26 left in the contest. The ‘Cats trailed by just seven, 49-42 after junior kicker Brayden Selent booted his sixth PAT of the day.

Selent then attempted an onside kick that Vicksburg’s Landen Balkema successfully recovered just short of midfield.

The Bulldogs’ offense then came onto the field and junior signal caller Jacob Conklin took two snaps and ran out the clock as Vicksburg improved to 4-1 with the Wolverine Conference win.

Gidley completed 19-of-30 passes for 346 yards and six TDs and one interception.

“Devon did a great job. He threw the ball well and ran it when we needed him too and he did a nice job getting out of bounds at key times. He played a smart game today,” said Three Rivers head coach J.JJ. Wagner.

Senior tailback and receiver Parker Ellifritz was Gidley’s top target with five receptions for 115 yards. Scott Schrader caught seven passes for 79 yards, Jeremy Andrews hauled in three receptions worth 71 yards, Carter Minger had three for 63 yards and Aiden Gidley had one catch for 18.

“Jeremy gets better every time he’s out on the field. We have a lot of young guys who are improving with more reps,” Wagner said.

The two teams combined for 910 yards of total offense with Vicksburg earning a 470-440 edge over Three Rivers. The Wildcats ran a total of 49 plays from scrimmage.

Three Rivers’ rushing game produced 94 yards with Ellifritz gaining 55 yards on nine attempts. Gidley ran four times for 22.

The 6-foot-1, 187-pound Conklin, however, stole the show running Vicksburg’s spread offense to near perfection.

After a scoreless first period, Conklin scored on runs of two and three yards before firing a 26-year TD pass to his senior receiver Chase Myers to put the Bulldogs on top, 21-7 at halftime.

Three Rivers was whistled for a key penalty on Vicksburg’s final score of the half, giving the Bulldogs another shot at the end zone that they converted as time elapsed in the half.