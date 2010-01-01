Three Rivers gridders out to end recent misfortune against Plainwell

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers must hang onto the football if the Wildcats hope to end a six-year losing streak to Plainwell at home Thursday.

The season opener for both teams at Armstrong Field kicks off at 7 p.m.

Three Rivers’ last win over Plainwell at the varsity level was in 2010, a 21-0 shutout victory.

Plainwell took advantage of five Three Rivers turnovers to win last year’s contest 49-20.

However, the two teams went in different directions after that game. Three Rivers won its next six games, finished the regular season 7-2 and tied Vicksburg for second place in the Wolverine Conference standings. The ‘Cats ended up 7-3 overall following its 24-6 Division 4 pre-district loss to eventual state semifinalist Hudsonville-Unity Christian.

Plainwell ended up 3-6 and missed the postseason.

Three Rivers, which has been picked in several preseason polls to finish second in the league behind perennial power Edwardsburg, returns five starters on offense and three on defense.

J.J. Wagner, who returns for his 13th season as head coach, graduated starting quarterback Alex Minger, along with halfback Tyson New, receiver Carson Charvat and linemen Mitch Morlan, Tyler Carson, Esden Stafne and Austin Zablocki.

Also gone is the entire defensive secondary in Sam Hawkins, Deion Deans, Austin Wright, New and Zack Ludwig.

Three Rivers has just nine seniors on this year’s squad, but 22 juniors help complete a bigger roster.

Wagner says this year’s team is a close-knit, dedicated and talented group.

“I like this group of kids. They work well together,” Wagner said.

Wagner says his ball club is healthy and executed well in last week’s scrimmages at home against Mendon, Sturgis and Hopkins. But its time to get things underway for real.

Junior Jalen Heivilin inherits the quarterback duties and is looking forward to running the Wildcats’ spread offense.

