Three Rivers grapplers hammer out two victories

Wildcats improve league dual record to 4-5

By Scott Hassinger

Sports Editor

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ wrestling team came into Wednesday’s final two Wolverine Conference dual matches at home needing a pair of wins to improve its standing for the upcoming league tournament on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Jeff Smith’s Wildcats are now 4-5 in the conference after defeating Vicksburg 60-15 and Plainwell 40-36.

Against Vicksburg, Three Rivers’ Lucas Jenkins at 103 pounds, Josh Starnes (119), Austin Phillips (125), Dillon Cowgill (135), Brian York (160) and Tyler Moore (215) all won their matches by forfeit.

At 112, Brandt Lafferty from Three Rivers was pinned in 3:06 by Collin Hassenger.

At 130, Javon Brown from Three Rivers lost 3-0 to Tyler Budameire.

Chris Morrill (140) from Three Rivers pinned Griffin Day in 1:30.

DeWayne Johnson (145) from Three Rivers pinned Cohl Riddle in 3:03.

Colby Hasse (152) from Three Rivers lost on a disqualification to Luke Becker.

Michael Draper (171) from Three Rivers won by pin in 1:13 against Kyle O’Brien.

Three Rivers’ Zac Forman (189) pinned Oscar Colter in 2:33.

Both teams forfeited at 285.

Full results from each match against Plainwell will appear in Friday’s Commercial-News along with results from the Constantine, Mendon, and White Pigeon matches held on Wednesday.

Three Rivers’ next action will be in Saturday’s Portage Central Tournament.

Scott Hassinger can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 25 or sports@threeriversnews.com.

