Three Rivers grapplers fall to league powerhouses

DOWAGIAC — The Three Rivers wrestling team dropped a pair of Wolverine Conference matches Wednesday to league powerhouses Dowagiac and Edwardsburg.

The Wildcats fell to host Dowagiac 84-0 and Edwardsburg 82-0.

Three Rivers returns to action next Wednesday in Sturgis against Wolverine Conference foes Plainwell and Vicksburg at 6 p.m.

Falcons pick up two wins

SCHOOLCRAFT — Constantine’s wrestling team chalked up two wins at Schoolcraft Wednesday.

Dale Davidhizar’s Falcons defeated Leslie 51-21 and Schoolcraft 46-28.

Finishing the night 2-0 for Constantine were Austin Deneway (103), Maddy Osborn (112), Eric Demas (140), Dakota Anthony (171), Boe Eckman (215) and Chuck Taylor (285).

“We got a couple big wins tonight against Schoolcraft Austin and Dylan Reiff (130) that really helped us win that dual,” Davidhizar said.

Against Leslie, Eckman pinned the No. 5-ranked wrestler from Leslie in Division 3. Davidhizar also singled out the performance of Dominic Fraschetti who got a win over his ranked opponent at 125.

“I’m very proud of the way the kids handled themselves fighting through illness and injury. We’ve been battling the flu bug so to have the kids step up the way they did tonight is a great thing for us coaches to see,” Davidhizar said.